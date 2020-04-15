Cold morning, but a warm-up is on the way

It's an unseasonably cold morning with temperatures in the lower to upper 30s. Thankfully, sunshine will help warm us up to the lower 60s this afternoon. It will be cool and clear tonight with low temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 62. Winds will be southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 40. Winds south 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: We will have another nice Spring day tomorrow. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and it will be sunny all day. Clouds will arrive in the afternoon Friday, but we will still see high temperatures around 70 degrees.
WEEKEND: Showers will be possible Saturday morning, but we will be mostly dry in the afternoon. There will be another round of rain late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. High temperatures will be around 68 degrees with lows in the 50s both Saturday and Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: The start of next week could feature a hit or miss shower, but rain chances look low right now. High temperatures will still be in the upper 60s Monday but will climb back to the 70s Tuesday.
