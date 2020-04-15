Cool mornings but mild days ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs around 60. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the 40. Winds will be south at 5 mph. A little patchy frost is possible in rural areas.
REST OF THE WEEK: Highs will reach the upper 60s to near 70 on Thursday and Friday. Lows will be in the 40s. Expect sun Thursday with increasing clouds Friday and a chance of rain Friday night.
WEEKEND: Highs will range from the upper 60s to low 70s both Saturday and Sunday. A few showers are possible, mainly Saturday night into Sunday morning with a mostly cloudy sky. Next week looks mild with another chance for rain by Wednesday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
