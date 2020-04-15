31 deaths, 1,432 coronavirus cases confirmed in Shelby County

Memphis/Shelby County Task Force meeting April 14
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | April 15, 2020 at 10:39 AM CDT - Updated April 15 at 10:39 AM

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Health authorities have confirmed 1,432 coronavirus cases and 31 deaths in Shelby County.

Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,359 cases in Shelby County. The Shelby County Health Department reported 30 deaths.

Total cases have increased by 73 and one death in one day.

Currently, the SCHD is investigating clusters of infection at seven long-term care facilities.

Coronavirus clusters at long-term care facilities in Shelby County
Coronavirus clusters at long-term care facilities in Shelby County (Source: Shelby County Health Department)

African Americans account for 71% of confirmed cases in Shelby County but only 20% across the state, according to Shelby County and Tennessee health officials.

Coronavirus breakdown by race/ethnicity
Coronavirus breakdown by race/ethnicity (Source: SCHD)
Coronavirus breakdown by race/ethnicity
Coronavirus breakdown by race/ethnicity (Source: SCHD)

In Shelby County, deaths have occurred in people 27 to 91 years old with the average age being 64. Fifty-four percent of the county’s fatalities contracted the virus from a close contact, and 81% had underlying cardiac conditions, according to the Shelby County Health Department.

Below is a map of positive cases by zip code across Shelby County:

Shelby County positive coronavirus cases by zip code
Shelby County positive coronavirus cases by zip code (Source: Shelby County Health Deparment)

Tennessee state health officials reported 633 hospitalizations and 1,969 recoveries. Nearly 79,000 tests have been administered across the state.

Other counties in the Mid-South with confirmed cases include:

Arkansas

  • Crittenden -- 116; 2 deaths; 16 recoveries
  • Cross -- 7 cases; 3 recoveries
  • Lee -- 2 cases; 0 recoveries
  • Mississippi -- 7 cases; 4 recoveries
  • Phillips -- 4 cases; 1 death; 0 recoveries
  • Poinsett -- 7 cases; 4 recoveries
  • St. Francis -- 45 cases; 1 recovery

Mississippi

  • Alcorn -- 7 cases
  • Benton -- 5 cases
  • Coahoma -- 39 cases; 1 death
  • DeSoto -- 188 cases; 2 deaths
  • Lafayette -- 33 cases; 1 death
  • Marshall -- 34 cases; 2 deaths
  • Panola -- 26 cases; 2 deaths
  • Quitman -- 12 cases
  • Tate -- 25 cases
  • Tippah -- 45 cases; 6 deaths
  • Tunica -- 23 cases; 1 death

Tennessee

  • Crockett -- 0 cases
  • Dyer -- 22 cases
  • Fayette -- 37 cases
  • Hardeman -- 7 cases; 1 recovery
  • Haywood -- 12 cases; 1 recovery; 1 death
  • Lauderdale -- 9 cases; 6 recoveries
  • McNairy -- 9 cases; 2 recoveries
  • Tipton -- 52 cases; 1 recovery

Read more stories about COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.