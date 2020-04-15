31 deaths, 1,432 coronavirus cases confirmed in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Health authorities have confirmed 1,432 coronavirus cases and 31 deaths in Shelby County.
Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,359 cases in Shelby County. The Shelby County Health Department reported 30 deaths.
Total cases have increased by 73 and one death in one day.
Currently, the SCHD is investigating clusters of infection at seven long-term care facilities.
African Americans account for 71% of confirmed cases in Shelby County but only 20% across the state, according to Shelby County and Tennessee health officials.
In Shelby County, deaths have occurred in people 27 to 91 years old with the average age being 64. Fifty-four percent of the county’s fatalities contracted the virus from a close contact, and 81% had underlying cardiac conditions, according to the Shelby County Health Department.
Below is a map of positive cases by zip code across Shelby County:
Tennessee state health officials reported 633 hospitalizations and 1,969 recoveries. Nearly 79,000 tests have been administered across the state.
Other counties in the Mid-South with confirmed cases include:
- Crittenden -- 116; 2 deaths; 16 recoveries
- Cross -- 7 cases; 3 recoveries
- Lee -- 2 cases; 0 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 7 cases; 4 recoveries
- Phillips -- 4 cases; 1 death; 0 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 7 cases; 4 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 45 cases; 1 recovery
- Alcorn -- 7 cases
- Benton -- 5 cases
- Coahoma -- 39 cases; 1 death
- DeSoto -- 188 cases; 2 deaths
- Lafayette -- 33 cases; 1 death
- Marshall -- 34 cases; 2 deaths
- Panola -- 26 cases; 2 deaths
- Quitman -- 12 cases
- Tate -- 25 cases
- Tippah -- 45 cases; 6 deaths
- Tunica -- 23 cases; 1 death
- Crockett -- 0 cases
- Dyer -- 22 cases
- Fayette -- 37 cases
- Hardeman -- 7 cases; 1 recovery
- Haywood -- 12 cases; 1 recovery; 1 death
- Lauderdale -- 9 cases; 6 recoveries
- McNairy -- 9 cases; 2 recoveries
- Tipton -- 52 cases; 1 recovery
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.