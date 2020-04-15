DeSoto County heavily impacted by Miss. governor’s decision to close schools through remainder of semester

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Governor Tate Reeves’ announcement to keep Mississippi schools closed through the end of the school year hit one local school district hard.
DeSoto County leaders are now preparing for what could be the new norm.
Superintendent Cory Uselton says Governor Tate Reeve’s announcement to close schools was tough to hear.
“Just to hear the finality of it was something that hurt us all," said Uselton.
The DeSoto County School District is the state’s largest made up of nearly 35,000 students.
For weeks now, online learning has been the new norm for schools nationwide.
“I want to see my friends. I like my classes. I like my schedule. I just wish I could be back in school right now," said sixth grader Luke Wilburm.
DeSoto County will now be offering distance learning, as well as grab and go meals through the end of the school year, May 21.
School leaders are working with families that may not have access to WIFI or computers. They’re also discussing events like graduation and preparing for what’s to come.
“Nothing replaces that face-to-face interaction of the classroom, but we’re just trying to do all that we possibly can to offer the best education right now so our students are prepared for that next day in the classroom," said Uselton.
Being in her classroom with her students is what teachers like Cheryl Scott miss the most. Online teaching has been a learning experience for her and hearing schools will be closed was especially hard.
“We prepare ourselves, towards the end of the year, to say, we’re going to say goodbye to you and we have time to prepare for that. We have not had that time this year so it’s been difficult," said Scott.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.