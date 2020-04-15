FedExForum goes blue for health care workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Starting Wednesday night, FedExForum will take on a blue hue from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each evening as a tribute to those on the COVID-19 pandemic front lines.
The arena’s outdoor video displays will thank health care workers, first responders and encourage all of us to stay safe.
This initiative is a part of the #NBATogether campaign.
The campaign is centered around four factors -- Know the Facts, Acts of Caring, Expand Your Community and NBA Together Live.
