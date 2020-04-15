Frost is still possible for some tonight, but a warmer trend has begun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Clear Wind: Calm Low: 40
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: SE 5-15 High: 68
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: S 10-15 Low: 51
THIS WEEK: Patchy frost is possible overnight mainly for areas along the Tennessee River Valley. More sunshine and another day of southerly winds will allow temperatures to be even warmer tomorrow. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain during the later part of the day and afternoon highs in the lower 70s. Scattered showers are likely late Friday night with lows falling into the mid to upper 40s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers during the early morning hours and then dry for most of the day. Highs will be in the upper 60s with lows in the lower 50s. More rain is likely early Sunday morning and then again later in the day along with highs near 70 and lows in the mid 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with highs in the lower 70s.
