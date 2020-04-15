Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt senior forward Clevon Brown has been granted an extra year of eligibility after a knee injury limited him to nine games this season. The Commodores announced Tuesday that the 6-foot-8 Brown would return next season. Coach Jerry Stackhouse says they are really excited that Brown was granted another year of eligibility. Having Brown back is expected to be a big boost after the Commodores went 11-21 in Stackhouse’s debut season. Sophomore forward Aaron Nesmith already declared for the NBA draft and is projected as a first-round pick and junior guard Saben Lee is testing his NBA draft stock.