2 injured after overnight shootings in Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating after two overnight shootings in Memphis.
Officers were called to the 3000 block of Mount Olive Road around 1:30 Wednesday morning. One person was taken to Regional One.
The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.
Police were called to another shooting near Robinhood Lane and Wilshire Road - also around 1:30 a.m. Another victim was taken to Regional One from the scene.
No suspect information is available at this time.
We’re working to confirm if the shootings are related. Check back for updates.
