1 injured after shooting ends with crash in Memphis overnight, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers are searching for information after an early morning shooting in Memphis.
Authorities said a car crashed into a yard near Robinhood Lane and Elliston after a shooting.
The Memphis Fire Department said one person was transported from the shooting to Regional One. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.
No suspect information is available at this time.
Police said they are still investigating the scene. Check back for updates.
