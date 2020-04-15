Kroger calls for workers to be considered first responders by elected officials

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grocery stores are of course considered essential businesses all across the nation. Kroger’s leadership is concerned about their worker’s safety.
Last week, Kroger announced it would be limiting the number of customers allowed inside. Tuesday, our crews saw the Kroger on Union Avenue in Midtown Memphis was packed.
A spokesperson for the store said this location can have 415 people inside before the store goes to a one in, one out process.
The spokesperson also said the store has floor decals in the checkout lanes to help with social distancing.
Kroger and the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union issued a statement that said they want more measures to keep workers and customers safe.
They are asking federal and state leaders to designate their store employees as first responders.
The statement goes on to say that by doing this, it will ensure that their employees will have priority access to PPE.
Last week, Kroger had previously announced they planned to send shipments of PPE to their stores for their workers. It’s unknown how many stores have received those shipments.
