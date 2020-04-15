Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Don Pijanowski was not surrounded by loved ones when he died. Instead, the 87-year-old father of four died in a New York hospital with a nurse who stood near him and passed on his sons’ final message. The new coronavirus is so contagious that health care facilities aren’t letting spouses, sons and daughters gather around the dying for fear of spreading the infection. So family and friends are bidding tortuous goodbyes as best they can, often with the help of hospital workers. In Alabama, nurse Shelby Roberts held a cellphone encased in a plastic bag as a host of relatives sang “Amazing Grace” and prayed for a woman dying of the virus.