Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Federal judge blocks Arkansas surgical abortion virus ban
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked Arkansas' order preventing the state's only surgical abortion clinic from performing the procedure during the coronavirus pandemic. The judge's decision on Tuesday came as health officials said the number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to nearly 1,500 people. The number of deaths in Arkansas increased by two to 32. Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said the decision on when to lift Arkansas' restrictions remains with the state, despite President Donald Trump asserting he has “total” authority. Hutchinson has closed schools, shuttered many businesses, and banned public gatherings of more than 10 people.
SMALL GESTURES
A phone call, a song: Small gestures soothe COVID-19 stress
In a time of anxiety and isolation, simple acts of kindness from hospital workers are giving comfort to patients and their families. At a hospital near St. Louis, a nurse-arranged phone call and video chat helped family members connect with a man who nearly died of COVID-19. His daughter calls it the most meaningful thing she can remember. At a Benton, Arkansas hospital, a guitar-playing nurse sings for stressed-out staffers and patients. “Amazing Grace” is a favorite. And at a hospital in Dallas, a simple paper printout with doctors' photos shows patients there are humans behind those scary-looking masks.
WIND POWER PLANT-ARKANSAS
Wind turbine manufacturing plant in Arkansas to close
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A wind turbine manufacturing plant in Little Rock is closing this year, affecting about 470 workers. GE Renewable Energy says it's closing the LM Wind Power Plant because of declining demand for the specific blades made at the facility and the company's need to streamline operations. The company said it is offering additional support for the plant's employees, including continued pay for a minimum of four months and paying their health insurance premiums for an additional six months. LM Wind Power announced the $150 million facility in Little Rock in 2007 and opened it the following year.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-DYING ALONE
Dying alone: Coronavirus keeps family from loved ones at end
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Don Pijanowski was not surrounded by loved ones when he died. Instead, the 87-year-old father of four died in a New York hospital with a nurse who stood near him and passed on his sons’ final message. The new coronavirus is so contagious that health care facilities aren’t letting spouses, sons and daughters gather around the dying for fear of spreading the infection. So family and friends are bidding tortuous goodbyes as best they can, often with the help of hospital workers. In Alabama, nurse Shelby Roberts held a cellphone encased in a plastic bag as a host of relatives sang “Amazing Grace” and prayed for a woman dying of the virus.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-BACKUP-HOSPITALS
Backup coronavirus hospital in Memphis worries residents
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The inclusion of a Memphis, Tennessee, shopping center on a list of potential locations for makeshift coronavirus hospitals has some neighborhood residents concerned. Those who live in the Nutbush area note that it is predominantly black and low-income — and that it is the only site on the list located in the middle of a residential neighborhood. City officials say the site is being considered because it could accommodate hundreds of beds. But they say only mildly ill patients would be treated there and that if their conditions worsened, they would be transferred to other hospitals.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-STALLED ROADWORK
Traffic drop from stay-at-home orders imperils road funding
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — State highway departments across the U.S. are starting to feel the financial pinch from a dramatic decline in driving caused by coronavirus precautions. Fewer vehicles on the roads means fewer gallons of gas purchased, which means less tax revenue for repairs and new projects. State transportation officials are asking Congress for an immediate $50 billion to avoid major cuts to highway programs over the next year and a half. They also want Congress to approve a long-term plan that doubles the amount of regular funding going to state transportation agencies.