Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a man died and two women were injured in a crash that happened while police were pursuing a vehicle in Tennessee. The Knoxville News Sentinel cited a statement from Knoxville police in reporting that officers were attempting to stop a vehicle Monday night that had occupants who were suspected in a shooting on April 7. The statement said the driver refused to stop and officers chased the vehicle until a crash occurred with a second vehicle. Police said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger and the driver of the other vehicle were injured.