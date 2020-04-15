Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

WEATHER-TENNESSEE
Tennessee gov tours 2nd round of tornado damage within weeks
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Homeowners are continuing to sift through storm-damaged neighborhoods in southeastern Tennessee. People are reeling from a tornado that killed three, injured dozens and destroyed more than a 100 buildings. The storm struck hours after families went to sleep on Easter. Gov. Bill Lee traveled Tuesday to the hardest-hit areas in Chattanooga. It was the second time in little more than a month that the governor had been forced to survey damage caused by tornadoes that had erupted in the middle of the night.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Tennessee state parks to remain closed amid coronavirus
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's state parks will remain closed due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus. The announcement Tuesday by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation keeps the 56 parks closed past the previously announced April 14 date to end the closures. State officials closed down the parks starting April 4. They have not set a new date to reopen them this time, saying they will closely monitor the pandemic and will notify the public when parks reopen. The department says the closure occurred because state parks saw staggering increases in visitor traffic, including from out-of-state visitors, making social distancing difficult.
URBAN TREE PLANTING
Urban tree planting grants now available in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s forestry division is now accepting proposals for urban tree planting projects. Forestry officials say local governments, private non-profit organizations, and educational institutions have until June 1 to apply for urban tree planting funds under the Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program. The program encourages local governments to increase and enhance city tree populations. Officials say the program offers cost sharing for tree planting on public property, rights-of-way, and private non-profit land. Funds cover half the cost of trees and shipping, contracted planting, mulch and other materials. Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher says the grants increase the urban forest canopy by helping municipalities plant Tennessee-grown trees.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ABORTION-TENNESSEE
Tennessee abortion clinics seek order to keep providing care
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee abortion providers are asking a federal judge to order that abortions can go forward despite an executive order from Gov. Bill Lee aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus. Their lawyers argue in a motion filed Monday night that Lee's order blocking nonemergency health care procedures should not apply to abortions. They say it imposes “extreme burdens” by potentially forcing women to travel out of state during a pandemic or wait weeks for an abortion, increasing their medical risk. Continuing pregnancies also increases burdens on the health care system, going against order's stated purpose. The attorney general's office plans to respond soon.
POLICE PURSUIT-DEATH
1 killed, 2 injured in crash during police pursuit
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a man died and two women were injured in a crash that happened while police were pursuing a vehicle in Tennessee. The Knoxville News Sentinel cited a statement from Knoxville police in reporting that officers were attempting to stop a vehicle Monday night that had occupants who were suspected in a shooting on April 7. The statement said the driver refused to stop and officers chased the vehicle until a crash occurred with a second vehicle. Police said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger and the driver of the other vehicle were injured.
AP-US-SEVERE-WEATHER
No hugs or handshakes: Pandemic complicates storm relief
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is complicating relief work after storms killed more than 30 people across the South. Baptist volunteers aren’t holding the hands of people whose homes were wrecked by dozens of tornadoes. And the American Red Cross is lining up hotel rooms rather than mass shelters for homeless families to guard against spreading the virus. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says the storms made it harder to stop the spread, and the virus is making it harder to deal with the tornado aftermath. Preliminary assessments show more than two dozen twisters hit the region Sunday and Monday.