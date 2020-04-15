Local church, business owner partner to host free gas giveaway in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cars wrapped around the Marathon Gas station on James and North Hollywood Wednesday morning to take advantage of a free gas give away. It was organized by a local church and business owner.
The Marathon is more than just a gas station. It is a familiar place for families in the Frayser community.
“We usually go to this gas station, Ms. Dell, anyway. She’s like a family friend,” said Kristie Kelley, Frayser resident.
Delnora Sanders owns the gas station. She said, like most things, her business has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's slow. But you know that's how it is. It's slow," Sanders stated.
But Wednesday morning saw a change of pace.
The Pursuit of God Transformation Center partnered with Sanders to give away $10 worth of gas to anyone who needed it. People began lining up at 6:30 a.m. The plan was to fill up at least 100 cars.
The church's pastor, Ricky Floyd said, "A lot of people have been giving food out to the community, but nobody is addressing the need that the bus lines are down to a Sunday schedule. So people who have cars are having to use them more."
As people waited in the line that stretched to the street, Crumpy's food truck served fresh cooked wings.
"As you can see people have almost a vibrant joyful appreciative attitude," Floyd said.
The atmosphere was a stark difference from the violence the area has seen in recent weeks.
"Across the street a young man was killed. Unfortunately we've had three murders in Frayser during the coronavirus,"
By banding together Sanders and Floyd wanted to boost their neighbors spirits.
“I want them to feel like somebody cares about them,” Sanders said.
