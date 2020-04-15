Mid-South business headlines: MBJ launches virtual panel series discussing industries affected by pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The coronavirus pandemic is having a major impact on businesses. Meagan Nichols, a reporter with the Memphis Business Journal talked with WMC about a new panel series created by MBJ called Straight Talk.
Nichols says the virtual panel series will dive into some of the industries that are being affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our full purpose is to be a resource to the Memphis business community and that certainly hasn’t changed now," said Nichols.
The panel will first focus on the restaurant industry, which is one of the hardest-hit industries according to Nichols.
The first virtual panel discussion will be free on April 23 at 10 a.m. You can register for the panel at memphisbusinessjournal.com.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.