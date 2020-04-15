Mid-South casinos remain closed one month later

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been one month since Mid-South casinos were ordered to shut their doors. It’s just one of many industries with an uncertain future.
The slot machines are now silent at casinos like Southland in Crittenden County -- casinos that brought big payouts to the area.
“Normally we were getting $550,000-575,000 per month. It had changed in the last month. It changed to a million,” said West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon.
The coronavirus took care of that, temporally closing the casino and putting hundreds of people out of work.
In a statement, Southland said full time employees are getting what is being called “compensation” and health insurance for eight weeks.
While the parking lot is empty there is plenty of activity at Southland. The $250 million expansion is happening.
Over in Mississippi, the six Tunica casinos and hotels look a bit like ghost towns with empty parking lots. All of them have barriers blocking access. There is also security to make sure no one gets by.
Webster Franklin, head of the Tunica Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the closing of the casinos impacts 5,000 Mid-South residents whose jobs are supported by the gaming industry.
Franklin also wrote in a statement that the closing means an “extreme loss of tax revenue for local governments that will be felt for many months to come.”
Hundreds of people are temporarily out of work and the county and city are not getting tax revenues during the shutdown.
Figures from the Mississippi Gaming Commission show in March 2019 more than $33 million in revenue was taken in all of the casinos in the state. In April 2019 it was almost $24 million. Figures for March and April of this year were not listed on the website.
Tunica has been through a shutdown more than a decade ago in 2011 when there were nine casinos. Severe flooding forced some casinos to close their doors. Some casinos were closed for almost a month. Tunica lost $3 million in gambling taxes.
West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon hopes Southland can open as soon as possible. He says even if precautions have to be taken, like actually giving potential patrons a coronavirus test.
“You go to Southland once they re-open, take a temperature test to if it’s a problem, they take a 15 minute test, head in and enjoy yourself.”
No one at the casinos can say when they will reopen. They can say they hope it is soon.
