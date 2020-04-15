Mississippi Strong: WMC, Red Cross launch fundraiser for tornado victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Easter Sunday, devastating tornadoes passed through the state of Mississippi, killing at least 12 people and destroying many homes.
At a time already filled with great uncertainty, many Mississippians are now without homes or dealing with the loss of a loved one.
That’s why Gray Television has partnered with the Red Cross to help these Mississippians with a new financial burden. This includes Gray stations that cover Mississippi, including WMC in Memphis, WLBT in Jackson, WDAM in Hattiesburg, WLOX in Biloxi and WTOK in Meridian.
Gray Television is kicking off the relief effort by donating $10,000 to launch the campaign.
All proceeds from this fundraiser go toward families impacted by the Easter Sunday tornadoes.
Click here if you would like to donate.
