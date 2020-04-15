Music legend Knox Phillips dies at 74

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Knox Phillips, son of the founder of Sun Studio and the man who discovered Elvis Presley, died Wednesday at his home in Eads.
He was 74 years old.
First an eyewitness to rock 'n' roll history, and then a dynamic force in Memphis music, Knox Phillips produced Randy and the Radiants, the Gentreys and Jerry Lee Lewis to name a few.
Along with his brother, Jerry, and famous dad, Sam, Knox produced John Prine’s 1979 Memphis made album, Pink Cadillac.
Prine died last week.
As a record producer, engineer, recording studio operator, music publisher and one of the major players in Memphis being awarded a chapter of the Grammy organization, Knox Phillips’ impact on the Memphis scene will be felt for years to come.
