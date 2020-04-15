Partnership provides temporary call center jobs for displaced hospitality workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The COVID-19 pandemic has left thousands of Mid-Southerners without jobs, especially in the hospitality industry, but a new partnership is providing some relief, while getting vital information about COVID-19 to an underserved community.
Anyone who speaks with her for a few minutes quickly learns that Jackie Murray was born to entertain.
Her background as an actress and singer helped her land other roles like tour conductor for A Tour of Possibilities.
“I’m a storyteller,” said Murray. “I tell stories about the history of the African Americans who lived here in Memphis.”
It’s a job she cherishes.
“We leave people with a sense of pride in Memphis,” said Murray.
But when the city shut down because of COVID-19, she found herself without a job.
“All of my gigs, singing gigs, acting gigs were canceled,” said Murray.
Memphis Tourism president and CEO Kevin Kane says she’s not alone.
“Tourism and hospitality are certainly at the top of the spear as far as percentage of people and numbers of people that are laid off in Memphis and Shelby County,” said Kane.
Some 20,000 to 30,000 people in the hospitality industry may have been laid off, Kane said.
That’s why Kirk Johnston and his staffing company Vaco teamed up with the City of Memphis, Memphis Tourism, the Metropolitan Hotel and Lodging Association, the Memphis Restaurant Association and the Memphis Housing Authority to provide Jackie and more than 50 others in the hospitality industry who were laid off with temporary jobs.
Their new jobs involve calling Memphis Housing Authority residents, an underserved community with limited access, to share important information and resources regarding COVID-19, such as preventive measures, symptoms to watch for and testing locations.
“I brought this to the mayor and he loved the idea of being able to reach out to the underserved part of our community and MHA residents, but also the other side of that which is employing displaced hospitality and restaurant workers,” said Johnston, a manager partner at Vaco. “To be able to have Memphians helping other Memphians that’s the most gratifying piece of the whole thing for us.”
Vaco’s cloud-based call center is virtual, so Jackie can work from home.
While it’s only 10 hours a week, Murray said it’s a start.
“Just something to put a couple of dollars in my pocket so I can pay my rent,” she said. “That’s my major focus right now.”
Vaco’s COVID-19 call center is funded through a grant from the Community Foundation.
Vaco launched a similar program in Birmingham, Alabama and is considering a program in Nashville.
