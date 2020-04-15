Run to #Beat19 and support the CDC’s fund to fight COVID-19

(WMC) - Lace up your tennis shoes, it’s time to run to support the fight against COVID-19!
FOOTSPEED is encouraging social media users to #Beat19 by showing how fast they can run. For every submission, the company will donate $19 (up to $19,000) to the CDC Foundation Emergency Response Fund to fight COVID-19.
Participants will:
- Pick a tool to measure your SPEED
- Get out and RUN
- Send your top speed videos, pictures and screenshots to @FootspeedTV on social media (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook) by using #Beat19
- Challenge friends, family and coworkers to #Beat19
FOOTSPEED will:
- Get notified whenever you have sent in a submission using #Beat19
- Validate the submission
- Donate $19 for each valid submission and $190 for any runs of 19+MPH
- Share your submissions on its social channels
- Update fans and followers on total dollars raised to date
