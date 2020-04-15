Run to #Beat19 and support the CDC’s fund to fight COVID-19

Share pictures, videos and screenshots of your top speed using #Beat19 and FOOTSPEED will donate up to $19,000 to the CDC Foundation Emergency Response Fund to help combat the COVID-19 virus. (Source: FOOTSPEED)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | April 15, 2020 at 11:33 AM CDT - Updated April 15 at 11:33 AM

(WMC) - Lace up your tennis shoes, it’s time to run to support the fight against COVID-19!

FOOTSPEED is encouraging social media users to #Beat19 by showing how fast they can run. For every submission, the company will donate $19 (up to $19,000) to the CDC Foundation Emergency Response Fund to fight COVID-19.

How It Works

Participants will:

  1. Pick a tool to measure your SPEED
  2. Get out and RUN
  3. Send your top speed videos, pictures and screenshots to @FootspeedTV on social media (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook) by using #Beat19
  4. Challenge friends, family and coworkers to #Beat19

FOOTSPEED will:

  • Get notified whenever you have sent in a submission using #Beat19
  • Validate the submission
  • Donate $19 for each valid submission and $190 for any runs of 19+MPH
  • Share your submissions on its social channels
  • Update fans and followers on total dollars raised to date

