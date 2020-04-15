SCS, municipalities close schools for remainder of school year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday, Governor Bill Lee officially recommended schools remain closed through the end of the school year.
Although the governor says his request is not a mandate, most local school districts quickly followed suit.
Millington, Bartlett, Arlington, Collierville, Lakeland, Germantown and Shelby County Schools said Wednesday they will remain closed through May 22.
The governor’s announcement comes on the same day SCS released their instructional guide for teachers and students while at home called “Roadmap to Continuous Learning.”
“This pandemic has created many challenges for families, teachers and for students and classroom time has been lost,” said Gov. Lee. “Students have lost a significant amount of learning time and we are committed to provide resources to keep our students engages over the next several weeks.”
However keeping students on track includes funding.
Most school districts will have to deal with the likelihood of dwindling dollars from a sluggish economy due to the pandemic.
Governor Lee says he spoke with U.S. Secretary of Education Betsey Devos Wednesday.
He says he doesn’t know how much federal funding could be coming to Tennessee, but he says he should know that number any day now.
Lee also says he doesn’t immediately know how much money individual districts will receive.
The governor says each school district will have flexibility on how to deal with critical end of the year activities.
