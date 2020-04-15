Shelby County mayor says there is a ‘real possibility’ of layoffs in next year’s budget if commissioners don’t act

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said Wednesday that the county's number one priority should be to avoid layoffs, but he cautioned they are on the table, as local government feels the squeeze from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The mayor’s administration told county commissioners in a budget briefing they have identified a nearly $40 million budget deficit for the next fiscal year, and they anticipate revenue to be down by $17.4 million.
Mathilde Crosby, the county's director of administration and finance, said the biggest portion of that revenue loss is in property tax collection and permitted underpayments from the Shelby County Trustee's office because of COVID-19 job and income disruptions.
Commissioner Eddie Jones, the commission's budget chair, expressed frustration with the administration over a lack of conversations about the impending budget. Jones and Harris traded cell phone numbers with each other publicly during the meeting in a tongue-and-cheek fashion.
“Because we weren’t able to freeze spending as of March 1, spending has continued since then,” said Harris, “The issue is that we are still spending in FY20. We don’t see a clear path where we know that there won’t be any layoffs.”
More than a week ago, commissioners in a 6-6 vote declined to approve across the board county spending cuts to save up to $10 million.
The proposal was pushed by the mayor's administration as a preemptive strike of belt-tightening to guard against any county job losses.
Other elected county officials like clerks, the register of deeds, assessor, and trustee opposed the cuts saying the mayor’s administration did not give them ample time to prepare for a reduction in already-budgeted money. County Clerk Wanda Halbert told WMC Action News 5 last week the reductions would impact customer service in her office.
An amendment to that proposal would have allowed the cuts to continue, but it ensured a guarantee of no layoffs for 90 days. It was also defeated last week.
Harris said Wednesday the continued spending is putting pressure on the budget for next year.
“I am concerned about the mention of layoffs in the media. Until we have a chance to have discussions together, people are already in economic distress,” said Commissioner Tami Sawyer. “And us putting out on all sides, I’ve heard it more than once from multiple parties, that layoffs are a possibility before we get a chance to address this as a group, the administration and commission together, just feels a little inconsistent.”
Harris said Wednesday the public has to be aware of the county’s financial situation.
"We have to make sure that the commission and the public has notice that there is a real possibility that there will be layoffs. We do not know a path forward that does not have layoffs right now," he said.
A new plan Wednesday proposed by Commissioner Mick Wright includes a hiring and spending freeze but exempts critical agencies like the Shelby County Health Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, EMS, and the county’s Division of Community Services.
Wright’s plan includes an appeal process for other offices who feel a particular spend is justified. A dollar figure on the savings had not been performed.
That plan survived discussion in committee, with Commissioners David Bradford, Amber Mills, Mark Billingsley, Brandon Morrison, Michael Whaley, and Mick Wright voting yes.
Commissioner Reginald Milton voted no, saying the proposal had not been properly vetted.
Commissioners Van Turner, Tami Sawyer, Mickell Lowery, Eddie Jones, and Edmund Ford, Jr all abstained from the vote. The proposal’s final vote, and the one that decides its fate, will be taken at the body’s Monday meeting.
“I just urge the commissioners and all of the elected officials in general, for all of us to look at what really needs to be a shared sacrifice,” said Commissioner Brandon Morrison. “We don’t want to have layoffs, so reasonable spending cuts, are reasonable.”
Harris is scheduled to make a formal budget presentation to commissioners Monday, April 20, in their full meeting.
The group also approved an emergency $2.5 million spending plan in a special called meeting for COVID-19 medical supplies and relief. Those expenditures will likely be reimbursed through funds funneled to local government from the federal stimulus package passed by Congress to deal with the virus.
