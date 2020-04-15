West Memphis mayor’s blunt message for citizens goes viral

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon said he jumped on a Facebook live Tuesday after he got information about a dramatic uptick in COVID-19 cases in Crittenden County. He had a blunt message for people in West Memphis.
“Stay your a** at home,” he said.
Mayor McClendon's message is getting around. Thousands of people have watched and shared the video, and the memes are popping up.
One West Memphis business is taking the message and putting it on its sign.
While McClendon said he wants people to laugh, more importantly he wants people to -- “Stay your a** at home.”
“What are you doing? If you’re not doing anything to save a life. I can Facetime if I need to talk to you. I can call you if I need to communicate with you,” McClendon said.
For more than a week West Memphis has had a safer-at-home order in place. A curfew is in place from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. McClendon is encouraging only essential travel.
He said the city is also providing two weeks worth of supplies for community members with the virus.
McClendon said his now famous comment isn’t something he planned, but he knew he needed to get a strong message out when he found out Crittenden County cases grew by more than 50 in one day.
“Love me enough to stay away from me right now. Then, in a couple of weeks, we can be back to doing what we love to do,” McClendon said.
McClendon said many citizens are respecting the safer-at-home order. In fact, there has only been one curfew citation handed out since it went into effect.
“You have the kids who follow the rules when you say, ‘baby it’s time to go to bed’ and they say, ‘yes ma’am.‘ But others you have to pop on the butt. Yesterday I had to talk to them,” Mayor McClendon said.
