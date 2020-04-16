Arrest made after pedestrian hit, killed on Winchester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have made an arrest after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Winchester Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators said Andrea Spencer was driving at a high rate of speed. Witnesses said Spencer appeared to be racing another vehicle while weaving in and out of traffic.
As the driver approached Winchester and Goodlett, MPD said he lost control of his vehicle.
Spencer went through a light pole before hitting the pedestrian, according to police.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said Spencer had his small children, ages one- and two-years-old when he lost control of the vehicle.
While examining the children, authorities said one child seat was on the floor and another was partially on the floor - neither seat was belted in.
Both children were taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.
Spencer has been charged with failure to exercise due care, violation of financial law, reckless driving, two counts reckless endangerment, reckless vehicular homicide and two counts violation of child restraint law under four years old.
