City, county leaders look toward reopening economy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The mayors of Memphis, Nashville, Knoxville, and Chattanooga announced Thursday they have formed a task force to offer direct input to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on reopening the state's economy.
But officials in Memphis indicated there's a lot that has to be discussed first.
City and county leaders on the joint COVID-19 task force said Thursday they are continuing to expand testing with added locations and outreach to underserved communities.
The strategy for getting the area back operational includes scaling up testing, isolating those with confirmed cases, and quarantining their contacts. It's thought of as "boxing in" the virus so that it cannot spread.
City leaders are telling members of the public who have symptoms to seek out free testing. If their test is positive, they will get a call from the health department asking them who they have been around in the time they were symptomatic. Members of the public are ordered to isolate while they await the results of their test.
"If you are feeling ill, the very first thing you should do after you get your appointment to get tested is to write down every individual you've come into close contact with for at least two days before the onset of your symptoms," said Doug McGowen, Chief Operating Officer for the City of Memphis.
That’s why Shelby County Commissioners Wednesday approved $2.5 million in COVID-19 relief funds for supplies and labor expense at the Shelby County Health Department, which is tasked with opening an investigation on every confirmed case.
“We know the health professionals in our health department are working long hours sometimes multiple shifts,” said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris. “And that operation that conducts investigations and quarantines and trying to reduce the spread is the centerpiece of our core needed response.”
The task force said there is no timeline for local reopening of the city and county economy. But it will only come after extensive processes to more closely track the virus are in place.
“We do not have a date certain for you. We do not have exactly the phases, but we are working on that to provide advice to our elected officials,” said McGowen.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.