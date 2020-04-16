Clouds increase tomorrow along with rain chances for the weekend

South winds bring warmer temperatures and an increase in Gulf moisture to the Mid-South. This will combine with an approaching front to bring rain Friday night with more likely before the weekend is over.

By Ron Childers | April 16, 2020 at 7:20 PM CDT - Updated April 16 at 7:20 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: SE 5-15 Low: 51

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds Wind: SW 10-20 High: 71

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered Showers Wind: N 10-15 Low: 44

THE WEEKEND: Showers will move in along a cold front Friday evening and linger through the overnight hours. Saturday will be partly cloudy for much of the day along with highs in the mid 60s. Saturday night will be cloudy with rain developing late night and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Sunday will be cloudy with scattered rain through the day. Heavier rain and thunderstorms will move through late in the day and evening. A few strong storms will be possible in parts of North Mississippi. High temperatures Sunday will be in the upper 60s with lows in the mid 50s. Weekend rainfall amounts will average 1 to 3 inches with the higher amounts primarily in North Mississippi.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with highs again in the mid 70s and lows near 60. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures near 70.

