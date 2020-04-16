Clouds increase tomorrow along with rain chances for the weekend

THE WEEKEND: Showers will move in along a cold front Friday evening and linger through the overnight hours. Saturday will be partly cloudy for much of the day along with highs in the mid 60s. Saturday night will be cloudy with rain developing late night and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Sunday will be cloudy with scattered rain through the day. Heavier rain and thunderstorms will move through late in the day and evening. A few strong storms will be possible in parts of North Mississippi. High temperatures Sunday will be in the upper 60s with lows in the mid 50s. Weekend rainfall amounts will average 1 to 3 inches with the higher amounts primarily in North Mississippi.