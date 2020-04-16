32 deaths, 1,508 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Health authorities have confirmed 1,508 coronavirus cases and 32 deaths across Shelby County.
Shelby County health officials reported 1,432 cases and 33 deaths Wednesday afternoon, but one of the deaths was initially counted twice, according to a spokesperson for the health department.
Total cases have increased by 76 in one day.
The SCHD is investigating clusters of infections at seven long-term care facilities.
African Americans account for 71% of confirmed cases in Shelby County but only 20% across the state, according to data from Shelby County and Tennessee health officials.
In Shelby County, deaths have occurred in people 27 to 91 years old with the average age being 64. Fifty-four percent of the county’s fatalities contracted the virus from a close contact, and 81% had underlying cardiac conditions, according to the Shelby County Health Department.
Below is a map of positive cases by zip code across Shelby County:
More than 80,000 tests have been processed across Tennessee.
Other counties in the Mid-South with confirmed cases include:
- Crittenden -- 122; 2 deaths; 25 recoveries
- Cross -- 7 cases; 3 recoveries
- Lee -- 3 cases; 0 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 7 cases; 5 recoveries
- Phillips -- 4 cases; 1 death; 0 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 7 cases; 4 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 45 cases; 3 recoveries
- Alcorn -- 7 cases
- Benton -- 5 cases
- Coahoma -- 39 cases; 1 death
- DeSoto -- 199 cases; 2 deaths
- Lafayette -- 33 cases; 1 death
- Marshall -- 34 cases; 2 deaths
- Panola -- 26 cases; 2 deaths
- Quitman -- 12 cases
- Tate -- 25 cases
- Tippah -- 45 cases; 6 deaths
- Tunica -- 23 cases; 1 death
- Crockett -- 0 cases
- Dyer -- 24 cases
- Fayette -- 39 cases
- Hardeman -- 7 cases; 1 recovery
- Haywood -- 12 cases; 1 recovery; 1 death
- Lauderdale -- 12 cases; 6 recoveries
- McNairy -- 9 cases; 2 recoveries
- Tipton -- 53 cases; 1 recovery
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.