A fantastic afternoon ahead!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect plenty of sunshine for the rest of the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 60s to around 70. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear but not as cold. Lows in the low 50s. It will be breezy with winds southeast at 10-15 mph.
FRIDAY: Clouds will increase through the day with a few showers by afternoon into Friday evening. Highs will reach the upper 60s to low 70s. Showers will end by midnight. It should be dry and cooler by sunrise on Saturday.
WEEKEND: Highs will range from the upper 60s to low 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday looks dry. Rain and storms will arrive late Saturday night and linger through Sunday night.
NEXT WEEK: There may be some lingering showers Monday morning, but most of the day is looking dry and mild. Tuesday looks partly sunny and dry. Highs both days will be in the 70s. The next chance of rain and storms will arrive Wednesday evening into Thursday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
