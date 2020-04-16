Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have signed defenseman Alexandre Carrier to a three-year, two-way contract. The Predators announced the deal Wednesday. The deal keeps Carrier under contract through 2022-23 and will pay $750,000 in the final two years when he’s with the Predators or up to $200,000 in the 2022-23 season if he’s in the AHL. Carrier had as many points (37) through 55 games this season with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals as he had in 76 games the previous season. He led Milwaukee with 32 assists and led all defensemen in points. He played three games with the Predators this season.