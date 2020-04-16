Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennesseans receiving unemployment benefits have started seeing their first payments that include a $600 federal supplement for the newly jobless. Normal weekly benefits in Tennessee are $275, but on Wednesday many Tennesseans were seeing deposits of $875. Many people are owed two weeks of the supplement, or $1,200, but only the first payments have gone out. Officials say the retroactive payment will be sent as soon as possible. Freelancers and other nontraditional workers who lost work from the coronavirus also qualify for the $600 supplement, but they won't see any payments yet. Tennessee is still working to add them to the state's unemployment system.