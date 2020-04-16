Local, state officials explain who should get tested for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you’re not sick, you still can’t get a COVID-19 test. However, state health officials say many more Tennesseeans can show up to testing sites to check if they have the virus.
"We have expanded the list of symptoms that we are no longer excluding people for not having traditional symptoms of cough, fever, shortness of breath. There is an entire expanded list of symptoms,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health website, the new updated symptoms that would qualify for a COVID-19 test includes: fever, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, nausea, diarrhea, loss of smell or taste, muscle aches and a general sense of not being well.
In his daily COVID-19 update, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said, “In the future and as our supply of tests increase, it is our goal to be able to test asymptomatic patients; however we are not there yet."
All testing sites in Shelby County still require an appointment, but the Tiger Lane testing site does not require doctor consultation first.
"If you're feeling ill, get tested. The second thing you should do is to begin to write down the people you have come in contact with in the last two days,” said Doug McGowan, City of Memphis Chief Operating Officer.
While testing is important, the City of Memphis' Chief Operating Officer says being able to find the people who have come in contact with you is important as well.
More than 85,000 tests have been administered statewide.
If you’re feeling ill and need a test, you must first get an appointment.
