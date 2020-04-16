Memphis International Airport gets $24.68 million from CARES Act

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Good news from the Memphis International Aiport! The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will give $24.68 million in relief funds to MEM as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The grants were announced Tuesday by U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
According to a news release, the funds will help offset lost revenue due to the dramatic decrease in passenger traffic during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The airport said passenger numbers dropped by as much as 95% at MEM, which is consistent with the nationwide decline.
Funds will aid lost revenue to the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority (MSCAA), which operates MEM. The relief will also allow essential services to continue to be provided.
MEM remains open and operational for cargo and essential passenger travel.
For more information on MEM’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.
