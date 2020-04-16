Memphis mayor says free COVID-19 testing only available for those showing symptoms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In his daily update Thursday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland explained that free COVID-19 testing is currently only available for individuals who are presenting symptoms.
He said it is the city’s goal to be able to test asymptomatic patients in the future, and as more tests are supplied.
“However, we are not there yet," he said.
The mayor thanked MicroPort Orthopedics for donating 100,000 surgical masks to the City of Memphis to support frontline workers.
He also mentioned how the city is working with Governor Bill Lee and his team, and has formed a local group to focus on the city’s road to economic recovery.
In collaboration with those two groups, Strickland announced the mayors of the four major metro areas of Tennessee (Memphis, Nashville, Knoxville, and Chattanooga) are also working together to get the cities moving again.
The group is made up of appointees from each city, including a mix of business leaders and health care professionals.
Strickland said leaders will listen to medical experts and evaluate economic conditions to develop recommendations and public health protocols for reopening businesses. The recommendations will focus on when businesses are safe to reopen; how businesses should be phased in; and the specific requirements for safe business operations.
Strickland also expressed his gratitude for City of Memphis employees.
“It goes without saying, the debt of gratitude owed to our first responders is one that we can never fully repay. At every turn, our members of the Memphis Police and Memphis Fire Departments have risen to the occasion and answered the call to serve, and I know as things worsen they will continue to do so,” he said.
He thanked the library and parks staff for helping to serve thousands of meals to students and needy families and for helping the Shelby County Health Department with contact tracing of potentially exposed people.
The mayor also thanked solid waste staff and code enforcement officers.
