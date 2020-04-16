Mid-South restaurants receive online certification in COVID-19 prevention

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Now that the COVID-19 pandemic has forced restaurants to turn to delivery and curbside pick-up only, industry leaders want to make sure things are being done right.
Some local restaurants are now getting certified in coronavirus-related courses.
The guys at Hog Wild are experts in food and barbeque, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic they’ve also had to freshen up on other skills.
“I took both classes yesterday. It was 20 minutes and I was glad I did it. I encouraged my guys to do it," said Ernie Mellor, owner of Hog Wild.
Mellor is talking about the ServSafe Takeout and Delivery courses specific to COVID-19. Mellor, who’s also the president of the Memphis Restaurant Association, says the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way they do business. But they want to ensure customers that the quality of what they’re doing is still the same.
“We want the general public to know that we care and we understand what’s going on, and we don’t want anybody sick," said Mellor.
ServSafe provides training to restaurants and food service professionals nationwide. It’s the National Restaurant Associations core food safety brand.
Officials say the two free training videos are designed to re-visit proper procedures of those already in the food business but also to educate those like third-party delivery drivers.
“Even though the FDA has shown that COVID 19 isn’t transmittable by food we still want to make sure that food is prepared correctly," said Larry Lynch with the National Restaurant Association.
The videos talk about the coronavirus, review proper hand washing procedures, discuss appropriate packaging for takeout or curbside pick up and guest contact precautions.
Mellor says the Memphis Restaurant Association has encouraged it’s 200 or so members to take the courses. They’re free for the month of April.
“You actually learn a couple of new tricks in there as well so it’s worth your time," said Mellor.
