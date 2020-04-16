Pandemic bringing digital divide to the forefront

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The digital divide has been a major platform of Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray. It’s defined as the gap in receiving information between those who have access to technology and those who don’t.
Since schools closed last month, Shelby County Schools has put lessons online, on television and handed out hard copies.
“On all levels we have tried to keep students actively engaged,” Dr. Ray said.
Dr. Ray said more than 50,000 paper lessons have been passed out. Those were made available for students who do not have access to a computer or internet at home.
“We are dealing with a community where the digital divide is happening,” Shelby County School Board of Education Chair Miska Clay-Bibbs said.
Dr. Ray said since his tenure began as superintendent he’s wanted to close the gap of access to information between students who have technology at their disposal and those who don’t. He’s come up with different one-to-one plans aiming to allow every students to take home a laptop or tablet, but in the end the funding hasn’t been there.
“But of course these things cost money,” Dr. Ray said.
At the Shelby County Commission meeting this week, Dr. Ray and Clay-Bibbs urged all hands on deck to support students’ technical needs -- especially since schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year.
“[The pandemic] allowed us to get highlights of where we need community support so as we move forward I’m looking to the county commission to help us fill those gaps,” Clay-Bibbs said.
Dr. Ray said he’s looking to see if money from the CARES Act can help support more technology for SCS students.
During Governor Bill Lee’s announcement Wednesday recommending all public schools remain closed, he said he’s in contact with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos about the amount of money coming to Tennessee schools.
Lawmakers believe the state will get more than $2 billion from the relief package.
