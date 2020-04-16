Path to pro may be G-League for Green

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tiger Men’s team’s top recruiting target Jalen Green’s Path to the pros may be through the NBA G-League, rather than college.
Multiple media outlets say Green, the nation’s top shooting guard and No. 3 prospect overall, will announce he’s going to the G-League Thursday at noon.
The Tigers and Auburn were considered Green’s Top Destinations for College, but the G-League reportedly is upping the ante substantially..
G-League Teams were offering top prep players up to $125,000 to turn pro. That number now said to be up to $500,000 for Green.
Stay tuned.
