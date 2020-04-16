President Trump announces plans to reopen country, allowing governors to make final decision

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New framework is in place to start reopening the country, even as major concerns remain about testing and a risk of future outbreaks.
President Trump says governors will make the call about when restrictions can be lifted.
Just one day after Tennessee Governor Bill Lee recommended that public schools should be closed for the rest of this school year, the governor announced plans to reopen the state after talking with President Donald Trump. However, it won’t happen all at once.
“Under the plan, restaurants, movie theaters and large sporting venues would be allowed to reopen under certain conditions,” said President Donald Trump.
President Trump said the reopenings will not happen all at once. He said governors will decide when their state will reopen.
Governors, including Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, were on a call Thursday with the president.
“A key aspect of his plan involved the staged reopening of low risk areas around the country, and that is certainly something our team is looking at,” said Gov. Lee.
Lee said his administration’s Economic Recovery Group will determine the reopening in Tennessee which will be phased in.
Over the upcoming weeks, areas in the state with low caseloads will be looked at first for reopening.
The governor said he thinks the president is moving in the right direction with plans to reopen the country.
Governor Lee says Tennesseans have paid quite a price during the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents have worked diligently, but have also sacrificed a lot.
He praised the efforts of Tennesseans. He said that even when businesses begin to reopen, it will be just as important to socially distance ourselves, and maintain other habits we've learned over the past weeks.
The governor made it clear any decisions about reopening anything would come after discussions with experts that include those in the medical field.
Lee said his group will seek advice from experts including medical personnel when deciding when and where in the state to reopen.
The governor also said testing will need to be expanded so it can be known who has the virus. He also said people will still have to use safe practices like social distancing.
”We can and we must open up our economy while encouraging Tennessee businesses to prioritize the health and safety of their employees,” said Lee.
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced the formation of a task force made up of the states four largest cities. Those cities include Memphis, Nashville, Chattanooga and Knoxville.
The goal is coordinate businesses reopening that are now closed because of the coronavirus.
