Rising temperatures & a chance for weekend rain

It’s another cold morning with temperatures ranging from the mid-30s to the lower 40s. However, we will have sunshine and a southeast wind that will bring temperatures up to the upper 60s. It will be clear tonight with overnight low temperatures in the lower 50s.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 68. Winds will be southeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 51. Winds south 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY: Tomorrow will start off sunny, but clouds will arrive in the afternoon. There will also be a few showers after 7 pm and rain will last into early Saturday. Even with more clouds, high temperatures will still reach the lower 70s in the afternoon.
WEEKEND: Showers will be possible Saturday morning, but we will be mostly dry in the afternoon. There will be another round of rain late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Rain will be on and off for most of the day Sunday. High temperatures will be around 70 degrees with lows in the 50s both Saturday and Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: The start of next week could feature a hit or miss shower, but rain chances look low right now. High temperatures will still be in the lower 70s with lows in the lower to mid-50s.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.