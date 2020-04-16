Routine is key to avoid weight gain during COVID-19 pandemic, dietitian says

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It may not be something you normally think about, but an area dietitian said Wednesday that a good routine can help keep you healthy.
Mikaela Anderson, a dietitian at St. Bernards, provided tips Wednesday on staying healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Anderson believes that a routine is essential to avoid weight gain.
“Right now, I think it’s most [important] to establish your routine,” Anderson said. “We want to make sure that we’re eating those three-to-five small, healthy meals and snacks each day. We want to make sure we’re not just going to the cabinet and grabbing whatever we can find.”
For families preparing meals, Anderson says it’s crucial to follow CDC guidelines as it relates to food, including washing your hands for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing a meal.
Anderson adds that some steps you can take to avoid putting on extra pounds are preparing your food ahead of time and exercising at least 30 minutes each day. Activities like going on a walk or riding a bike get the blood pumping and reduces stress.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.