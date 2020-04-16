Shelby County Commissioners approve $2.5 million in COVID-19 relief funding

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday, Shelby County Commissioners approved the proposal to allocate $2.5 million in funding for COVID-19 relief.
The resolution was supported by Mayor Lee Harris and passed unanimously.
The following will be funded by the measure:
Home Land Security (PPEs)
- Surgical Masks $301,250
- N95 Masks $88,012
- Tyvek Suits $250,756
- Stryker Goggles $25,307
- Non-Contact Thermometers $21,000
- Gloves $111,920
- Hand Sanitizer $50,000
Community Services
- COVID Assistance Fund $500,000
- 3 Social Workers & Bilingual Translator $328,028
Overtime
- Homeland Security - 7 days a week (Effective 3/13/20) $125,878
- Shelby County Health Department $189,694
Expanded Testing
- Christ Community Health Services Grant $500,000
