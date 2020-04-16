Shelby County Commissioners approve $2.5 million in COVID-19 relief funding

Shelby County Government (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | April 16, 2020 at 2:51 PM CDT - Updated April 16 at 2:51 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday, Shelby County Commissioners approved the proposal to allocate $2.5 million in funding for COVID-19 relief.

The resolution was supported by Mayor Lee Harris and passed unanimously.

The following will be funded by the measure:

Home Land Security (PPEs)

  • Surgical Masks $301,250
  • N95 Masks $88,012
  • Tyvek Suits $250,756
  • Stryker Goggles $25,307
  • Non-Contact Thermometers $21,000
  • Gloves $111,920
  • Hand Sanitizer $50,000

Community Services

  • COVID Assistance Fund $500,000
  • 3 Social Workers & Bilingual Translator $328,028

Overtime

  • Homeland Security - 7 days a week (Effective 3/13/20) $125,878
  • Shelby County Health Department $189,694

Expanded Testing

  • Christ Community Health Services Grant $500,000

