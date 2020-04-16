Shelby County group launches temporary pet food pantry for people impacted by COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Animal Welfare Coalition is launching a temporary pet food pantry to help people care for their four-legged family members during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shelby County residents who have lost income because of the pandemic call leave a voicemail at (901) 636-1418. Leave your name, phone number, number and species of pets, approximate weight and age of each pet. A Memphis Animal Services staff member will return the call and make an appointment.
The Animal Welfare Coalition is also encouraging donations to help support the pantry.
Donate here
- Memphis Animal Services, 2350 Appling City Cove (preferred drop-off location)
- Donors can leave food items at the shelter under the blue awning outside of the gate on the bench marked with a sign reading: “DONATIONS.”
- Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County, 935 Farm Road
- Donations can be left at the “ADOPTIONS” door
- Germantown Animal Shelter, 7700 Southern Avenue
- A bench in front of the building will be the donation spot.
- Any Memphis-area Hollywood Feed store
- Order from Hollywood Feed or add to your delivery order at hollywoodfeed.com. Same Day Delivery is free through the month of April.
- Order from Amazon wish list.
- Order from any online retailer and have it shipped to the MAS address above.
Bartlett Animal Shelter, Collierville Animal Services, Germantown Animal Shelter, the Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County and Memphis Animal Services are diverting some of their pet food donations to the project. Hill’s Pet Nutrition and Hollywood Feed have contributed food to the pantry, and Memphis Animal Services received a large number of donations in memory of Jeanne Chancellor, the late founder of Friends of the Memphis Animal Shelter.
