Shelby County mayor extending ’safer-at-home’ order with added provision to ensure race data is collected in COVID-19 testing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said Thursday he wants to make sure that information on race is being collected when health care providers are performing COVID-19 tests.
Harris said when he extends the county’s “safer-at-home” executive order Friday he will include an added provision.
“That executive order will now require all health care organizations that do testing to collect racial data and other demographic data, so we can tell whether additional resources need to be devoted to communities that could be disproportionately impacted,” said Harris.
Shelby County is 54.2% African American, according to 2016 census data. But African Americans are getting sick in the county in greater proportions, raising the alarm among public health officials not just locally but also nationwide.
The Shelby County Health Department said Thursday that 75% of the county’s 32 deaths from the virus are African Americans.
With respect to overall COVID-19 cases, 71% of those patients are African American.
Nineteen pediatric (under age 18) cases have been reported, and 68% of children with the virus are African American.
“What we see in all of our signals, whether we are looking at our signals among children, our signals among cases reported overall, or our mortality data, we see the disproportionate impact on our African American community,” said David Sweat, chief epidemiologist with the Shelby County Health Department.
Officials said they are amping up testing in Memphis and Shelby County with a focus on minority communities. They indicated they need to know more about the communities where the virus is spreading.
The health department also reported that 80% of the people that have died locally of COVID-19 had an existing cardiac or heart issue, and one-third of the deaths had diabetes.
They said if you fall into a high risk category, it is imperative that you stay home at all times. If it is necessary for you to go out, they advise wearing a face covering or mask and washing your hands frequently.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.