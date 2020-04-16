Tennessee governor establishes Economic Recovery Group to reboot state’s economy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee has established the Economic Recovery Group to plan a safe reboot of Tennessee’s economy.
The group is a joint effort between state departments, members of the legislature and leaders from the private sector.
“COVID-19 has not only created a public health crisis, it has hurt thousands of businesses and hundreds of thousands of hardworking Tennesseans,” said Lee. “As we work to safely open Tennessee’s economy, this group will provide guidance to industries across the state on the best ways to get Tennesseans back to work.”
Mark Ezell, Tennessee Department of Tourism development commissioner, will lead the group. Sammie Arnold, assistant commissioner of rural development at the Tennessee Department of economic and Community Development, will serve as chief of staff.
“This public-private partnership will prioritize connection, collaboration, and communication across industries, the medical community and state government” said Ezell. “We’re grateful to these leaders for serving at a critical time in our state’s history.”
Members of the Economic Recovery Group includes:
- Mark Ezell, Director
- Sammie Arnold, Chief of Staff
- House Majority Leader William Lamberth (R – Portland)
- Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R – Franklin)
- Brandon Gibson, Senior Advisor to Governor Lee
- Bob Rolfe, Department of Economic and Community Development
- Greg Gonzales, Department of Financial Institutions
- David Gerregano, Department of Revenue
- Dr. Charles Hatcher, Department of Agriculture
- Dr. Jeff McCord, Department of Labor and Workforce Development
- Hodgen Mainda, Department of Commerce and Insurance
- Tony Niknejad, Governor’s Office
- Brig. Gen. Scott Brower, COVID-19 Unified Command
- Dr. Morgan McDonald, TN Dept. of Health, Deputy Commissioner
- Butch Eley, Department of Finance & Administration
- Jim Brown, National Federation of Independent Business
- Bradley Jackson, TN Chamber of Commerce
- Beverly Robertson, President & CEO of the Memphis Chamber of Commerce
- Rob Ikard, TN Grocers & Convenience Store Association
- Rob Mortensen, TN Hospitality & Tourism Association
- Colin Barrett, TN Bankers Association
- Fred Robinson, TN Credit Union League
- Dave Huneryager, TN Trucking Association
- Will Cromer, TN Hospital Association
- Mayor Kevin Davis, President of TN County Services Association
- Mayor Jill Holland, President of TN Municipal League
- Jeff Aiken, TN Farm Bureau
- Tari Hughes, Center for Non-Profit Management
- Roland Myers, TN Retail Association
- Clay Crownover, President & CEO of Associated Builders & Contractors of Tennessee
