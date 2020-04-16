You can help hospitals during the COVID-19 crisis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hospitals in the Mid-South are finding that they could use help from the communities they serve, especially now that the coronavirus pandemic has slashed into their storage of supplies.
Reverend Dr. Tracy Smith has seen the Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Systems’ need first hand.
“We have put out some request for masks. We’ve received well over a thousand. But we do still need more,” Smith said.
These needs are why Health Connect South, a non-profit for health care systems in Southeast states, came up with an idea to create a web page that would serve as a one-stop-shop of information for those looking to help hospitals.
Founder and CEO Russ Lipari said, “All of us that are sitting at home have an option to do something. Whether we have something that we can contribute in terms of equipment or supplies, or just want to see where our local hospitals or health systems need financial support.”
Now there is a growing list of Mid-South hospitals on the site including Regional One Health.
In a statement to WMC Action News 5, a spokesperson for the hospital said:
"We are happy to have the opportunity to utilize this website to spread the word on how individuals and companies can help Regional One Health with our critical supply needs. Our team is monitoring inventories of critical supplies closely, and we are humbled by the generosity of members of this community who have stepped up to help support our staff and patients during the COVID-19 outbreak."
Smith with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare added, “The fact that the community has been so supportive has really made a huge, huge difference.”
