Breaking down Trump’s three-phase reboot of America’s economy

″Our goal over the next few weeks is that the state of Tennessee, Shelby County, the Shelby county health department, the city of Memphis, Germantown, Collierville, Arlington, Nashville, Chattanooga and Knoxville are all on the same page about how this gradual reopening will occur," said Mayor Strickland. “I’m not promising we’re going to get there, but that is our goal and I think everyone on the front end of this has a good faith belief that we can get that done.”