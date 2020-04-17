Breaking down Trump’s three-phase reboot of America’s economy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - President Trump unveiled a three-phase plan Thursday on how states should go about re-opening.
Before Phase One of the federal plan can start, a state or region must have a two-week decline in COVID-19 cases and have the ability to test a lot of people.
During Phase One, schools are still closed and no visits are allowed at nursing homes.
Large venues like restaurants, movie theaters and churches reopen with strict social distancing and limited capacity.
Outpatient elective surgeries will resume. Gyms will open and bars will still be closed.
Phase Two, after four weeks of declining COVID-19 cases, schools will reopen.
Large venues move to moderate social distancing. Bars open with limited standing room occupancy.
Phase Three, six weeks of declining cases, vulnerable individuals can go out in public again -- with precautions.
Visits to nursing homes can resume and businesses are allowed to loosen restrictions on capacity.
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says it will take a team effort to reopen Memphis.
″Our goal over the next few weeks is that the state of Tennessee, Shelby County, the Shelby county health department, the city of Memphis, Germantown, Collierville, Arlington, Nashville, Chattanooga and Knoxville are all on the same page about how this gradual reopening will occur," said Mayor Strickland. “I’m not promising we’re going to get there, but that is our goal and I think everyone on the front end of this has a good faith belief that we can get that done.”
Mayor Strickland says he has a conference call every Sunday with the mayors of the other major metro areas in Tennessee.
The mayors are also working closely with the governor’s task force.
Mayor Strickland believes it will be at least another two weeks before a reopening plan is finalized.
