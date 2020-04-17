A couple of weekend rain chances ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will increase through the afternoon with a few showers by late afternoon and especially after sunset. It will remain windy. Highs will reach the low 70s. Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers early. Lows in the low to mid 40s. It will be breezy with winds north at 10-15 mph.
WEEKEND: Highs will hit the upper 60s both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday looks dry. Rain and storms will arrive late Saturday night and linger off and on through Sunday night.
NEXT WEEK: Monday is looking dry and mild. Tuesday looks partly sunny and dry. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70 Monday and mid 70s Tuesday. The next chance of rain and storms will arrive Wednesday evening into Thursday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.