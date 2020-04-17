COVID-19 cases confirmed inside numerous Shelby County facilities that serve vulnerable populations, including 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are now seeing COVID-19 in locations with vulnerable populations. The Shelby County Health Department reported Friday that eight facilities now have outbreaks of the virus.
Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner confirmed there are multiple cases among correctional officers and inmates at 201 Poplar.
“We are trying to keep our hand and finger on the pulse of this,” said Bonner.
Bonner reported 23 detainees have been tested for the virus, and the county has recorded 5 confirmed cases among inmates at 201 Poplar. Those with COVID-19 have been isolated to a second county facility on Mullins Station Road where they are being closely monitored.
Bonner said 31 SCSO employees total have tested positive for the virus, 24 of those are correctional officers. Staff that work at the jail now are subject to daily temperature check, and they must wear masks and gloves. Bonner said inmates were given masks.
Three of his employees with the virus are hospitalized. Because of federal privacy guidelines, Bonner said he could say little specific information about their conditions, but he expressed that he was very concerned.
“We just ask for community prayers for our officers as well as the detainees that are testing positive now,” he said.
The Shelby County Health Department said Friday they are investigating outbreaks at seven senior living facilities and one group home in the county.
Six of the county’s 35 deaths from COVID-19 are tied to these outbreaks. Three deaths have been reported at Carriage Court of Memphis, and another 3 deaths were announced Friday from the skilled nursing unit at The Village at Germantown.
The facility in a statement wrote all three victims had serious underlying health conditions.
“We share the sorrow of the families of those who died and celebrate the lives of those we remember as our friends and neighbors,” said Michael K. Craft, CEO of The Village at Germantown.
Facility officials went on to say they are offering COVID-19 testing to all front-line employees are a pro-active measure.
The health department advised Friday that is now their message to executives and staff at all long term care facilities whose populations are more at risk of serious illness from the virus.
“There have been recommendations to front-line workers particularly in nursing homes to get tested. Many of them can get tested either through their organization or through a healthcare provider, and we are encouraging them to do that,” said Alisa Haushalter, Director of the Shelby County Health Department.
Haushalter indicated the health department is still only testing symptomatic people inside 201 Poplar, but that position could change. Incarcerated individuals are considered vulnerable populations for COVID-19 because of the close contact among them.
The Shelby County Health Department is responsible for the healthcare of those in county custody.
Last week, the county made a judgment call to test 15 youth in juvenile detention who had no symptoms of the virus but had been around an SCSO employee who was COVID-19 positive. Those tests all came back negative.
“It doesn’t mean we wouldn’t move to asymptomatic testing, but at the current time we are still prioritizing those who are symptomatic,” Haushalter said, “When we move to asymptomatic testing is when we are assured we are getting people tested who are symptomatic and that we have sufficient capacity to expand outward.”
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.