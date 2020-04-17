Crash shuts down I-40 during morning commute, THP confirms

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Essential workers could experience some delays Friday morning on I-40.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed a crash on I-40 near mile marker 30 causing a major traffic jam.
The multi-vehicle wreck was reported around 7:17 Friday morning, it’s expected to be cleared by 8:30 a.m.
Westbound traffic has been shut down, eastbound traffic has not experienced delays, according to THP.
Injuries have not been reported at this time.
