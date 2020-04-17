35 deaths, 1,616 coronavirus cases confirmed in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Health authorities have confirmed 1,616 coronavirus cases and 35 deaths across Shelby County -- up from 1,508 cases and 32 deaths Thursday.
The SCHD is investigating clusters of infections at eight long-term care facilities. Since Thursday, another long-term care facility has been added to the list.
So far, there have been six deaths and 54 cases among residents and staff.
African Americans account for 71% of confirmed cases in Shelby County but only 21% across the state, according to data from Shelby County and Tennessee health officials.
In Shelby County, deaths have occurred in people 27 to 91 years old with the average age being 64. Fifty-four percent of the county’s fatalities contracted the virus from a close contact, and 81% had underlying cardiac conditions, according to the Shelby County Health Department.
Below is a map of positive cases by zip code across Shelby County:
More than 85,000 tests have been processed across Tennessee, including nearly 16,000 in Shelby County.
Other counties in the Mid-South with confirmed cases include:
- Crittenden -- 122; 4 deaths; 30 recoveries
- Cross -- 7 cases; 3 recoveries
- Lee -- 3 cases; 1 death; 1 recovery
- Mississippi -- 8 cases; 6 recoveries
- Phillips -- 4 cases; 1 death; 0 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 9 cases; 4 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 63 cases; 3 recoveries
Mississippi (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 7 cases
- Benton -- 5 cases
- Coahoma -- 45 cases; 1 death
- DeSoto -- 211 cases; 3 deaths
- Lafayette -- 39 cases; 2 deaths
- Marshall -- 37 cases; 2 deaths
- Panola -- 27 cases; 2 deaths
- Quitman -- 13 cases
- Tate -- 27 cases
- Tippah -- 45 cases; 6 deaths
- Tunica -- 26 cases; 1 death
- Crockett -- 0 cases
- Dyer -- 24 cases; 8 recoveries
- Fayette -- 42 cases; 1 death; 17 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 7 cases; 3 recoveries
- Haywood -- 12 cases; 1 death; 4 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 12 cases; 1 recovery
- McNairy -- 9 cases; 5 recoveries
- Tipton -- 54 cases; 27 recoveries
