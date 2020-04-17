Dry for now, but rain arrives tonight

It's clear this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. However, clouds will build back in this afternoon. There will also be a chance for showers beginning around 5 pm and lasting through at least midnight. Thankfully, the rain will be east of the area by tomorrow morning. It will be windy and warm today with wind gusts around 20 mph. High temperatures will climb into the lower 70s and low temperatures will be in the lower 40s tonight.