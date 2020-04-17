Dry for now, but rain arrives tonight

It's clear this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. However, clouds will build back in this afternoon. There will also be a chance for showers beginning around 5 pm and lasting through at least midnight. Thankfully, the rain will be east of the area by tomorrow morning. It will be windy and warm today with wind gusts around 20 mph. High temperatures will climb into the lower 70s and low temperatures will be in the lower 40s tonight.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 20%. High: 71. Winds will be southwest 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 40%. Low: 44. Winds northeast 5-10 mph.
WEEKEND: Patchy drizzle will be possible before sunrise, but most of the area will be dry on Saturday. Sunshine will break from behind the clouds in the afternoon, but clouds will build back in that night. A low-pressure system will move through the area on Sunday, which will kick rain into the Mid-South. We will have scattered showers and thunderstorms all day Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: It will be dry on Monday and Tuesday, but rain will move back in on Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s on Monday and then lower 70s for the rest of the week.
