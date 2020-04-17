Families concerned after Shelby County inmates, employees test positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County sheriff is revealing the new precautions being taken to protect inmates and employees at the jail.
“My concern right now is for his health and the safety of him and the inmates," said one distressed father.
The man, who did not want to be identified, is worried about his 26-year-old son, who has a bipolar diagnosis.
His son is at 201 Poplar on an assault charge. His son sent him an alarming letter earlier this week.
“He just said coronavirus stuff is crazy. Thirty people have gotten it and two of them have died."
Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner said no inmates, no deputies and no corrections officers have died.
“We’ve had 31 employees that have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, three of those employees are hospitalized right now," said Bonner.
The sheriff said 24 of those employees are corrections officers, three are deputies and one a reserve officer.
Five of the 1,764 inmates at 201 Poplar have tested positive for coronavirus.
“It’s very concerning. I would like to know that there are things in place that protect some of the inmates down there," the father said.
Sheriff Bonner says the inmates were moved to a separate building at the Shelby County Corrections Center near Shelby Farms. Medical personnel are monitoring the inmates.
Corrections officers have masks and gloves, and on Thursday night all of the inmates were given masks.
If an inmate develops symptoms of the coronavirus, they are quarantined and tested.
The sheriff says this is all new to everyone at 201 Poplar.
“That’s why it’s so important for us to be on conference calls, to talk with all the experts across the country, talk with other jail facilities to find out what they’re doing," said Bonner.
Sheriff Bonner said employees, inmates and vendors have their temperature taken before entering the jail. He also added there is also a lot of cleaning going on.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.